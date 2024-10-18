Azerbaijan Advances Renewable Energy Agenda With Major Investments In Green Power

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Energy transformation is a key priority on Azerbaijan's national
agenda, with a strategic focus on increasing the share of renewable
energy sources. Through ongoing initiatives, the Republic is
positioning itself as a reliable energy partner and a responsible
contributor to the global effort against climate change. By the end
of 2027, Azerbaijan plans to commission nine solar and wind power
plants, collectively generating an energy potential of 2 gigawatts.
Furthermore, by 2030, the country intends to develop an additional
ten wind and solar power plants, enhancing its total capacity to up
to 5 gigawatts.
An article by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov regarding the
start of operations at a new power plant in the country was
published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper. In the same article, the
minister emphasized that electricity production is increasing.
"With the commissioning of new power plants in Azerbaijan, the
total electricity production capacity of our country has reached
8,415.6 MW, which means an increase of 324.8 MW, or 4%, compared to
the same period last year," the article stated.
Minister Parviz Shahbazov addressed the efficient use of
renewable energy resources, highlighting the potential of hydro,
solar, hydrogen, and wind power plants.
"In the electric power system, there are 22 thermal power plants
with a total capacity of 6,623 MW, 58 hydropower plants with a
capacity of 1,406.6 MW, 9 solar power plants with a capacity of
278.1 MW, and 5 wind power plants with a capacity of 63.7 MW.
Additionally, there is a 37 MW solid waste power plant and 3 hybrid
power plants with a total capacity of 7.3 MW, which together make
up approximately 21.3% of the total production capacity," he
stated.
In addition to increasing generation capacity in this area, the
minister emphasized achievements in the electricity network.
"Currently, 254 substations operating at 110-500 kV with a total
capacity of 29,491 MVA are in operation. Last year, the renewable
electricity capacity of our country increased by 373.6 MW, largely
due to the Garadagh Solar Power Station (GES), which is the largest
foreign-invested solar power plant in the Caspian and CIS regions,"
he added.
It is noteworthy that the Garadagh Solar Power Station began
operations last year in collaboration with the prestigious Masdar
company from the UAE. The 230 MW solar plant was officially
inaugurated on October 26, 2023, marking the beginning of a new
phase in our country's energy landscape, as it is the first station
built with foreign investment.
The minister also discussed the increase in the share of solar
power plants in energy consumption. "In the first nine months of
this year, electricity production increased by 247.7 million kWh to
21.8 billion kWh, with solar electricity production rising more
than ninefold, thus increasing the share of renewable sources to
14.1%. Exports included 898.7 million kWh to Georgia, 176.4 million
kWh to Russia, and 1.2 billion kWh to Iran," he emphasized.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential
is estimated at 27,000 MW, with 23,000 MW from solar energy and
3,000 MW from wind energy. Solar energy production can be organized
across almost the entire territory of the country, while Baku, the
Absheron Peninsula, and the Khizi region are particularly favorable
for wind energy.
Azerbaijan is positioning itself in renewable energy
transformation, focusing on expanding its capacity in solar, wind,
and other green technologies. With plans to commission multiple
power plants and significant investments, the country aims to
increase its share of renewable energy to combat global warming and
enhance energy security. The successful inauguration of the
Garadagh Solar Power Station and the growing contributions from
various renewable sources underline Azerbaijan's commitment to
sustainable development. As the nation harnesses its estimated
27,000 MW renewable energy potential, it is poised to play a vital
role in the region's transition to cleaner energy and in fostering
international partnerships.
