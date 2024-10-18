Ukraine's Victory Plan To Be Reassessed After U.S. Presidential Election - Tusk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is "no agreement" among EU leaders in the assessment of the Victory Plan presented in Brussels by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The plan will be reevaluated after the U.S. presidential election.

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, said this at a press after the European Council meeting in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As the Polish Prime noted, the fact that the leaders of different EU countries evaluate the Ukraine Victory Plan in different ways "is not unexpected", since they have different attitudes to the issue of Kyiv's membership of NATO, which is the first point of the plan.

Tusk recalled that the issue of Ukraine's membership was raised for the first time during the presidency of Lech Kaczyński (2005-2010), and even back then Warsaw supported "opening the prospect of membership for Ukraine."

"And here nothing has changed: we stand in solidarity with Ukraine on this issue," the head of the Polish government emphasized.

According to Tusk, today it is difficult to assess how realistic Zelensky's plan is, because a lot will depend on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

"At the moment we are awaiting the results of the U.S. election, no one hides that," said Tusk.

It is worth expecting that the strategies included in Zelensky's plan "will be reevaluated after the American election, he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky pitched Ukraine's Victory Plan at the European Union summit held in Brussels.

