Ukraine's Victory Plan To Be Reassessed After U.S. Presidential Election - Tusk
Date
10/18/2024 3:00:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is "no agreement" among EU leaders in the assessment of the Victory Plan presented in Brussels by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The plan will be reevaluated after the U.S. presidential election.
The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, said this at a press conference after the European Council meeting in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
As the Polish Prime Minister noted, the fact that the leaders of different EU countries evaluate the Ukraine Victory Plan in different ways "is not unexpected", since they have different attitudes to the issue of Kyiv's membership of NATO, which is the first point of the plan.
Read also:
Missile defense base to be deployed in Poland
to shoot down Russian missiles
Tusk recalled that the issue of Ukraine's membership was raised for the first time during the presidency of Lech Kaczyński (2005-2010), and even back then Warsaw supported "opening the prospect of membership for Ukraine."
"And here nothing has changed: we stand in solidarity with Ukraine on this issue," the head of the Polish government emphasized.
According to Tusk, today it is difficult to assess how realistic Zelensky's plan is, because a lot will depend on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
"At the moment we are awaiting the results of the U.S. election, no one hides that," said Tusk.
Read also:
Idea of Victory
Plan is to impose strategic defeat on Russia - Estonian expert
It is worth expecting that the strategies included in Zelensky's plan "will be reevaluated after the American election, he added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky pitched Ukraine's Victory Plan at the European Union summit held in Brussels.
Photo: PAP/Pawel Supernak
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108794126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.