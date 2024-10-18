عربي


No Restrictions On Weddings Or SMS Permits In Baku During COP29

10/18/2024 3:01:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

There will be no restrictions on holding weddings or other ceremonial events in Baku during COP29, which will take place at the city's Olympic Stadium this November, Azernews reports.

The source confirmed that rumors about a ban on such events during the conference are unfounded, and all venues will operate without any limitations.

Additionally, the source addressed other speculations, including claims about restrictions on movement and the introduction of SMS permits, similar to those imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "There will be no SMS permits or such movement restrictions. Only certain traffic limitations will be in place as per security protocols," the source clarified.

Azerbaijan will host COP29, the annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was decided during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai last December. Baku is set to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 foreign visitors for the event, making it a global hub during the conference.

AzerNews

