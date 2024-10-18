No Restrictions On Weddings Or SMS Permits In Baku During COP29
10/18/2024 3:01:11 AM
There will be no restrictions on holding weddings or other
ceremonial events in Baku during COP29, which will take place at
the city's Olympic Stadium this November, Azernews
reports.
The source confirmed that rumors about a ban on such events
during the conference are unfounded, and all venues will operate
without any limitations.
Additionally, the source addressed other speculations, including
claims about restrictions on movement and the introduction of SMS
permits, similar to those imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There will be no SMS permits or such movement restrictions. Only
certain traffic limitations will be in place as per security
protocols," the source clarified.
Azerbaijan will host COP29, the annual Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which
was decided during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai last
December. Baku is set to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000
foreign visitors for the event, making it a global hub during the
conference.
