KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 7 Cents To USD 74.22 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went up by seven cents to USD 74.22 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 74.15 pb the previous day, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) announced on Friday. Globally, the price of increased by 23 cents to USD 74.45 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate crude also went up by 28 cents to USD 70.67 pb. (end) gaa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.