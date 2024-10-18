French Foreign Minister Announces Ukraine Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barrot, will pay a visit to Ukraine this weekend.

The chief French said this in an interview with France Inter on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"I am going to Ukraine to convey the voice of France, to remind people that France does not turn away from any crisis, to say that the security of our continent, including food and energy, is at stake in Ukraine," Barrot said.

The minister also commented on Russia's possible participation in the next peace summit, which, according to Barrot, should take place by the end of the year.

"We must first give the Ukrainians the opportunity to negotiate whenever they want, from a position of strength. We must also prepare for peace. If conditions are created to invite Russia to the next peace summit, well, for my part, I will make every effort to ensure that Russia accepts another language – the language of international law, which we defend," Barrot said.

He emphasized that the Russian Federation should adopt the "grammar of international law" and recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Otherwise, it will undoubtedly be difficult for us to come to an agreement," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha coordinated with his French counterpart the organization of his visit to Ukraine at a meeting on October 11.

