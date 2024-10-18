Azerbaijan To Unveil National Electromobility Plan At COP29, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Another document scheduled for publication at COP is the "National Plan for Electromobility." The National Plan will be implemented in two main stages.

Energy Parviz Shahbazov discussed this in an article published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Azernews reports.

He noted that the first stage, covering the years 2024-2027, includes developing the basic infrastructure for electromobility in the country and preparing the normative-legal framework to support its operation.

"The second stage involves engaging the private sector, with state support, in developing the electromobility and energy charging infrastructure market after 2027. According to the relevant decree from the head of state promoting the use of electric motor vehicles, it is planned to install at least 77 charging stations in Baku and surrounding areas, 70 along major highways, and no fewer than 20 in the liberated regions. Amendments to the laws 'On Energy' and 'On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Production' are currently being finalized to facilitate the expansion of electromobility," he stated.

Among the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Energy and the Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues, aimed at improving the legislative framework and continuing reforms in the energy sector, are draft laws titled "On the Regulator in the Fields of Energy and Utilities" and "On Heat Supply," along with numerous regulations. Additionally, in connection with the implementation of the "Measure Plan for the Phased Introduction of Electricity Market Elements," the establishment of a Coordination Council has been noted.

Minister Shahbazov added, "In addition to the market rules designed to foster a competitive environment among electricity producers and suppliers, we have prepared over ten regulations covering various aspects, including monitoring access for electricity producers to the networks, electricity usage, installation and operation of electrical devices, safety techniques in operation, technical maintenance, network connections, and other relevant areas."