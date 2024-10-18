Azerbaijan To Unveil National Electromobility Plan At COP29, Says Minister
Date
10/18/2024 3:01:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Another document scheduled for publication at COP is the
"National Plan for Electromobility." The National Plan will be
implemented in two main stages.
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed this in an article
published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Azernews
reports.
He noted that the first stage, covering the years 2024-2027,
includes developing the basic infrastructure for electromobility in
the country and preparing the normative-legal framework to support
its operation.
"The second stage involves engaging the private sector, with
state support, in developing the electromobility and energy
charging infrastructure market after 2027. According to the
relevant decree from the head of state promoting the use of
electric motor vehicles, it is planned to install at least 77
charging stations in Baku and surrounding areas, 70 along major
highways, and no fewer than 20 in the liberated regions. Amendments
to the laws 'On Energy' and 'On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources
in Electricity Production' are currently being finalized to
facilitate the expansion of electromobility," he stated.
Among the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Energy and
the Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues, aimed at improving the
legislative framework and continuing reforms in the energy sector,
are draft laws titled "On the Regulator in the Fields of Energy and
Utilities" and "On Heat Supply," along with numerous regulations.
Additionally, in connection with the implementation of the "Measure
Plan for the Phased Introduction of Electricity Market Elements,"
the establishment of a Coordination Council has been noted.
Minister Shahbazov added, "In addition to the market rules
designed to foster a competitive environment among electricity
producers and suppliers, we have prepared over ten regulations
covering various aspects, including monitoring access for
electricity producers to the networks, electricity usage,
installation and operation of electrical devices, safety techniques
in operation, technical maintenance, network connections, and other
relevant areas."
