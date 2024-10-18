Dana Khalifa Secures Double At Qatar Asian Junior Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Dana Khalifa (pictured) claimed both the singles and doubles titles in the girls' categories at the fourth edition of the Third Qatar Asian Junior Championship, yesterday. The tournament, hosted by the Qatar Tennis Federation, saw the participation of around 100 male and female players.

In the singles final, Dana secured her victory by defeating Kazakhstan's Sofia Churkina in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Dana also triumphed in the doubles category, partnering with Lithuania's Ona Kildesit. The duo won the final convincingly, defeating the Kazakh pair of Vlada Chakushina and Sofia Churkina, 6-1, 6-0, to take the title.

In the boys' singles, India's Hirish Patel dominated the final, defeating Romania's David Raducan 6-0, 6-0 to claim the championship.