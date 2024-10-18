Commercis Technology Announces Strategic Partnership With Hornetsecurity Gmbh To Enhance Cyber Protection Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercis and Hornetsecurity Celebrate New Partnership

Commercis Plc is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Hornetsecurity in the UK, a cloud-based security, compliance, backup and security provider.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commercis Plc , a leading provider of connectivity, cybersecurity, and innovative IT solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership between Commercis and Hornetsecurity in the United Kingdom, a premier provider of cloud-based security, compliance, backup and security awareness solutions specifically aimed at Microsoft 365 users. This collaboration aims to strengthen cybersecurity measures, providing robust defences against email-based threats.By partnering with Hornetsecurity, Commercis will integrate advanced protection solutions into its service offerings, including multi-level filtering, AI-based threat detection, and robust backup solutions, empowering customers to safeguard their sensitive data and maintain business continuity.Email remains one of the most vulnerable entry points for cyberattacks in today's digital landscape, with approximately thirty-three thousand new email-based threats a day*. According to Deloitte, 91% of cyber-attacks start with an email**. Therefore, the automated security awareness training service embedded in the fabric of the Hornetsecurity platform will help organisations and their workforce be a step ahead of cyber attackers, able to identify and act on them more effectively."We are excited to partner with Hornetsecurity to enhance further our cybersecurity capabilities," said Vipul Narula, CEO at Commercis Technology. "The capability helps us take our clients through the Microsoft 365 cloud journey faster whilst make it more secure, scalable and reliable. This will also enable our customers manage their complex SharePoint estate whist giving them visibility, options and control as they take the AI journey with MS Copilot and other AI tools. Together, we will equip businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex cyber environment."Hornetsecurity is known for its comprehensive suite of digital email security solutions, including spam filtering, phishing protection, and data encryption. By leveraging these tools, Commercis Technology aims to deliver a higher level of security against new emerging threats."We are thrilled to welcome Commercis Technology as valued Partners, to expand our reach and positioning in this important region. Our advanced protection solutions are designed to combat the evolving threats in the digital landscape, and this partnership will help accelerate the delivery of our AI-powered solutions and add even more value to our customers. Together, we will empower businesses to protect their critical information and communication and maintain trust in their digital operations," said Irvin Shillingford, Regional Sales Manager for Northern Europe at Hornetsecurity. "We look forward to the opportunities ahead and continuing our journey together to raise awareness and promote best practices in information security."Vipul Narula adds, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance our offering, and it underscores our commitment to providing advanced technologies with the highest level of security and compliance for our customers and partners."For more information about the enhanced services available through Commercis Technology, please visit .Reference*Hornetsecurity**About CommercisCommercis Plc is a holding company overseeing a group of businesses dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for technology and connectivity needs with cybersecurity in mind. Committed to driving innovation and fostering growth, the group delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to provide unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders worldwide. With a focus on excellence and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, we continue to shape the future of connectivity and technology.Commercis TechnologyCommercis Technology is a dynamic company at the forefront of innovation, specializing in leading-edge technology solutions, including artificial intelligence, automation, metaverse, IoT, cloud, blockchain, and more. Committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, we harness the power of advancements to create transformative products and services that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth for operations worldwide. Our team of dedicated experts stay ahead of the curve, continuously exploring emerging technologies to deliver innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients. With a focus on excellence and a passion for innovation, Commercis Technology is shaping the future of technology, one breakthrough at a time.Commercis IntelligenceCommercis Intelligence is a premier consultancy, cybersecurity and technology company that provides unparalleled expertise and solutions to businesses worldwide. Focusing on proactive risk management and cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies, we help organizations of all sizes protect their digital assets and maintain operational resilience in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats. Our team of seasoned cybersecurity professionals offers a comprehensive suite of services, including risk assessment, incident response, compliance consulting, and security awareness training. At Commercis Intelligence, we understand the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's interconnected world, and we are committed to empowering our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to stay secure. For more information, visitAbout HornetsecurityHornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 75,000 customers. For more information, visit .

