OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Reeta Sanyal, Jhamkudi, Bollywood Wives And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Reeta Sanyal
Plot: Reeta Sanyal, a lawyer who also works as a detective, takes on a challenging case involving a woman sentenced to death, navigating its complexities to seek justice.
Stars: Adah Sharma, Manik Papneja, Rahul Dev
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 14
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
Plot: A woman's online romance turns disturbing when she discovers her partner's dark secret and malicious intentions, resulting in a terrifying experience.
Stars: Harkirat Assi
Genre: Crime/Documentary
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 16
Jhamkudi
Plot: In the village of Raniwada, while the rest of Gujarat celebrates Navratri, garba has been forbidden for years due to a curse from an evil witch named Jhamkudi. However, when the rules are broken, the haunting returns.
Stars: Viraj Ghelani, Manasi Parekh, Ojas Rawal
Genre: Horror/Drama
Platform: ShemarooMe
Release Date: October 17
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Plot: The Pradeep family shares their experience of moving from India to America, highlighting their efforts to prove their innocence to the government. Through various perspectives, they recount a story filled with humour, struggles, and their challenging journey to achieve their individual American Dreams.
Stars: Sindhu Vee, Naveen William Sidney Andrews, Ashwin Sakthivel
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 17
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3
Plot: The show highlights the personal and professional lives of Bollywood actors' wives. In the new season, Mumbai's Bollywood wives face tension with their new friends from Delhi.
Stars: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh
Genre: Bollywood /Reality
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 18
1000 Babies
Plot: The series follows a man with a secretive past who manipulates others through letters and games. It delves into the dark realities of a suburban health facility and a disturbing case of mass infanticide.
Stars: Neena Gupta, Rahman, Ashwin Kumar
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 18
Lubber Pandhu
Plot: The story revolves around the fierce rivalry between gully cricket players Gethu and Anbu. Tensions rise further when Anbu gets romantically involved with Gethu's daughter, intensifying their conflict. Their cricket abilities and personal emotions face the ultimate challenge.
Stars: Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh
Genre: Sports /Romance
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 18
Snakes & Ladders
Plot: The story follows five close friends whose playful pranks take a dark turn when thugs arrive in their peaceful hill town.
Stars: Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 18
Woman of the Hour
Plot: In 1970s Los Angeles, a young aspiring actress and a serial killer encounter each other during an episode of a dating show, amid a wave of headline-making murders.
Stars: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Autumn Best
Genre: Thriller/Mystery
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 18
Rivals
Plot: The story revolves around Olympian-turned-politician Rupert Campbell-Black and television executive Tony Baddingham. Their intense rivalry grows within the power struggles of 1980s England.
Stars: Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Bella Maclean
Genre: Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 18
MENAFN18102024007365015876ID1108793708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.