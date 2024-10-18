OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Reeta Sanyal, Jhamkudi, Bollywood Wives And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Reeta Sanyal

Plot: Reeta Sanyal, a lawyer who also works as a detective, takes on a challenging case involving a woman sentenced to death, navigating its complexities to seek justice.

Stars: Adah Sharma, Manik Papneja, Rahul Dev

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 14

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Plot: A woman's romance turns disturbing when she discovers her partner's dark secret and malicious intentions, resulting in a terrifying experience.

Stars: Harkirat Assi

Genre: Crime/Documentary

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 16

Jhamkudi

Plot: In the village of Raniwada, while the rest of Gujarat celebrates Navratri, garba has been forbidden for years due to a curse from an evil witch named Jhamkudi. However, when the rules are broken, the haunting returns.

Stars: Viraj Ghelani, Manasi Parekh, Ojas Rawal

Genre: Horror/Drama

Platform: ShemarooMe

Release Date: October 17

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Plot: The Pradeep family shares their experience of moving from India to America, highlighting their efforts to prove their innocence to the government. Through various perspectives, they recount a story filled with humour, struggles, and their challenging journey to achieve their individual American Dreams.

Stars: Sindhu Vee, Naveen William Sidney Andrews, Ashwin Sakthivel

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 17

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3

Plot: The show highlights the personal and professional lives of Bollywood actors' wives. In the new season, Mumbai's Bollywood wives face tension with their new friends from Delhi.

Stars: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh

Genre: Bollywood /Reality

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 18

1000 Babies

Plot: The series follows a man with a secretive past who manipulates others through letters and games. It delves into the dark realities of a suburban health facility and a disturbing case of mass infanticide.

Stars: Neena Gupta, Rahman, Ashwin Kumar

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 18

Lubber Pandhu

Plot: The story revolves around the fierce rivalry between gully cricket players Gethu and Anbu. Tensions rise further when Anbu gets romantically involved with Gethu's daughter, intensifying their conflict. Their cricket abilities and personal emotions face the ultimate challenge.

Stars: Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh

Genre: Sports /Romance

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 18

Snakes & Ladders

Plot: The story follows five close friends whose playful pranks take a dark turn when thugs arrive in their peaceful hill town.

Stars: Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 18

Woman of the Hour

Plot: In 1970s Los Angeles, a young aspiring actress and a serial killer encounter each other during an episode of a dating show, amid a wave of headline-making murders.

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Autumn Best

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 18

Rivals

Plot: The story revolves around Olympian-turned-politician Rupert Campbell-Black and television executive Tony Baddingham. Their intense rivalry grows within the power struggles of 1980s England.

Stars: Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Bella Maclean

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 18