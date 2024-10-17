“Made In Ningde”! This Ocean-Going Refrigerated Transport Ship Makes Its Maiden Voyage In The Indian Ocean

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The Chinese-registered ocean-going refrigerated ship“Zhong Ming Zhou 11,” made in Ningde, China, completed its entry and inspection formalities at the Baima Area in Ningde City, Fujian Province, on October 16 and set sail on its maiden voyage to conduct long-distance operations in the Indian Ocean.







It is reported that this ship was developed and built by Ningde Jiangang Marine Equipment Co., Ltd. The ship has a total length of 133.3 meters, a molded breadth of 20 meters, and a molded depth of 11.5 meters, with a design speed of up to 14.5 knots. Its refrigerated hold has a capacity of 12,600 cubic meters, and each hold can achieve intelligent temperature control, suitable for refrigerated transportation and storage in the deep-sea fishing industry.

For the maiden voyage, the ship carried 27 Chinese crew members responsible for long-distance operations. Ningde Exit and Entry Border Inspection Station stated that they actively strengthened communication with the enterprise, and acquired information about the ship, crew and customs clearance needs in advance, providing full support to ensure the smooth maiden voyage.

Fu'an City is one of the three major ship repair and building bases in Fujian Province. Local shipbuilding companies leverage their traditional advantages in the ship repair and building industry, and innovatively develop various types and specifications of ships and offshore engineering equipment, enabling“Made-in-Ningde” ships to sail far into the ocean.

According to statistics from the Ningde Exit and Entry Border Inspection Station, in 2023, shipbuilding companies in Fu'an City completed maintenance and new construction of more than 40 export vessels, with more than half of these ships being exported to countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, including ocean engineering vessels, flat barges, passenger ships, and other types of ships.