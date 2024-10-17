Volvo Group - The Third Quarter 2024



In Q3 2024, net sales decreased by 12% and amounted to SEK 117.0 billion (132.3). Adjusted for currency movements, net sales decreased by 7%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to

SEK 14,074 M (19,258), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 12.0% (14.4). There were no adjustments in Q3 2024. In Q3 2023, a negative effect of SEK 794 M was excluded from adjusted operating income.

Reported operating income amounted to

SEK 14,074 M (18,464), corresponding to an operating margin of 12.0% (13.8).

Currency movements had a negative impact on operating income amounting to

SEK 1,561 M (positive 1,165).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.93 (6.93).

Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to

SEK 3,069 M (5,609). Return on capital employed in the Industrial Operations amounted to 38.3% (33.7).

Press and Analyst Conference Call

An online presentation of the report, followed by a question and answer session will start at 09.00 CEST. Link to webcast: .

More information, including an interview with CEO Martin Lundstedt, is soon available on .

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07.20 CEST on October 18th, 2024.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

