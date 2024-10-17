(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading the Charge in Eco-Friendly Rock-Breaking with Minimal Environmental Impact.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petram Technologies, a leader in rock-breaking technology, has been named a top sustainability innovator by Plug and Play Alberta's Fall 2024 program and a top clean innovator at the 21st Annual New York Venture Summit in New York City. These recognitions, awarded in October 2024, underscore Petram's role in driving eco-friendly advancements across multiple industries.

Petram's products break rock using just electrical pulses and a few ounces of water-no chemicals, no dust, and reduced noise & vibration. By collaborating with multiple Fortune 500 industry leaders, Petram has adapted its technology for applications in concrete demolition, bedrock excavation, geothermal and water well development, and the oil & gas sectors, where sustainable rock-breaking demand is projected to increase by 10-15% annually through 2028. Its patented High-Power Electrical Pulse (HPEP) Fracture System reduces noise, dust, and vibration by over 99% while delivering 20 X the efficiency of traditional methods.

"These recognitions are a testament to the groundbreaking work Petram is doing to address the challenges in rock-breaking with cleaner, faster, and more efficient technology," said Franco Magnotti, CEO of Petram Technologies. "Our HPEP system isn't just reshaping how rock is broken-it's reshaping how industries approach sustainability. Built on our ten patents, we're thrilled by the strong interest in our technology as we expand through strategic partnerships in 2025."

Earlier this year, Petram presented its breakthrough technology to over 150 investors overseeing $250 billion in capital at the New York Venture Summit, solidifying its position as a top innovator in clean tech and setting the stage for future investments. The broader green technology and sustainability market is expected to expand at a 23% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, with clean tech investments approaching $900 billion globally, underscoring strong interest in high-efficiency solutions that deliver both environmental and economic benefits.

With commercialization planned for 2025, Petram's HPEP system is positioned to transform multiple sectors with cleaner, safer, and more efficient solutions. We invite industry leaders and investors to join us in driving sustainable advancements across infrastructure, energy, and resource extraction. For partnership opportunities or investment inquiries, visit

