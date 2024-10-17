Gallaudet University Hosts Indigenous Healing And Building Renaming Ceremony Debuts We, Native Deaf People, Are Still Here! Exhibition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) United States Congressman Tom Cole, who is Co-Chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus and earned an honorary degree from Gallaudet University in 2019 commented:

"As an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma and one of the few Native Americans serving in Congress, it will always be a priority of mine to ensure tribal voices are heard. I would like to thank Gallaudet University for the work they are doing for our Native American communities."

Building 103 Healing and Renaming Ceremony

Led by Turtle Island Hand Talk (TIHT), the Indigenous healing ceremony was followed by the official renaming of Building 103 to òkànkwèpihëna tëtpi/Circle of Signers . The name is in Lenape,

the language that was spoken by the Nacotchtank and Piscataway Peoples, the First Residents of the land that

would become the

District of Columbia.

The ceremony specifically addressed the harmful impact caused by Senator Henry L. Dawes to Native Americans.

More than 100 years ago, Building 103 was originally named "Dawes House" after Senator

Henry L. Dawes, who served on

Gallaudet's

Board of Directors for 34 years and initiated the Dawes Act of 1887. The Act gave the government the authority to regulate land rights on tribal territories within

the United States and led to catastrophic damage to Native American tribes all over the

United States. Lands were stolen, tribes were forced out of their homes, linguistic and cultural genocide occurred, and families were torn apart.

The ceremony included: a land acknowledgment; review of the history of the Dawes Act of 1887 and Dawes sign significance; unveiling of the new signage and remarks from several individuals, including: Indigenous and Native Deaf community members and TIHT leaders.

Cordano added: "This renaming is part of Gallaudet's larger commitment to restorative justice, acknowledging past harms while committing to building a more welcoming and just future. This moment of renaming is a communal act of healing, not just a ceremony. By working with the Turtle Island Hand Talk and listening to the Native Deaf community, we are ensuring that this renaming reflects the values of unity, respect, and recognition."

The Native/Indigenous Deaf community, consisting of alumni and community members, requested a building name change in response to numerous complaints from Native/Indigenous students, staff, faculty, and alumni. Gallaudet's Board of Trustees voted in 2021 to retire the name of Dawes House and temporarily renamed it Building 103.

Gallaudet worked with

Turtle Island Hand Talk (TIHT) , an Indigenous Deaf organization, on a process to rename Building 103. TIHT surveyed Native/Indigenous persons to discuss potential names. These names were then shared with the Gallaudet community to get feedback and the Board of Trustees approved the new name,

òkànkwèpihëna tëtpi/Circle of Signers, as the official name of Building 103.

Members of the Turtle Island Hand Talk Committee include: Robin Massey, Dr. Melanie McKay-Cody, Dr. Wanette Reynolds, Nancy Rourke, Johnny Reininger, Jr., and Hallie Zimmerman.

"We, Native Deaf People, Are Still Here!" Exhibition at National Deaf Life Museum

Following the Healing and Renaming Ceremony, a reception was held to debut "We, Native Deaf People, Are Still Here! " Led by Indigenous deaf curators and artists and funded by HumanitiesDC , "We, Native Deaf People, Are Still Here!" is a two-year exhibition designed to inform and inspire deaf and hearing people in the

Washington, D.C.

area and beyond. Free to the public through 2026 and located in the National Deaf Life Museum at

Gallaudet University, the exhibition will feature members of the Indigenous Deaf community telling their own stories and exploring what it means to reclaim and heal through art, language, and history.

Key exhibition elements include: murals and panels addressing land acknowledgments; cultural and language revitalization; a "We Are All Indigenous" selfies wall; books by Indigenous writers; and sign language and tactile features. A focal point of the exhibition is a large mural by renowned Deaf artist

Nancy Rourke

which honors the

District of Columbia's

Nacotchtank and Piscataway heritage by depicting members of that community providing a land acknowledgment in an Indigenous sign language.

Community curators for the exhibition include: Dr. Melanie McKay-Cody, Nancy Rourke and Rachel Kills Small. Decolonize and Indigenize

Art Exhibition curators include: Vergena Chee, Robin Massey and Nancy Rourke.

Gallaudet University , federally chartered in 1864, is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of Deaf, hard of hearing and Deafblind individuals through American Sign Language and English.



