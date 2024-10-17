Quiddity Engineering Welcomes Abdel Hamed, PE, As Vice President Of Its San Antonio Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, a Texas-based civil engineering, planning, and surveying firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdel Hamed, PE, as Vice President in the company's San Antonio office.

In his new role, Abdel will lead project execution and business development within the public sector's water and public works markets.

Abdel brings more than 33 years of professional experience, with demonstrated expertise in design, permitting, management, project management, regulatory compliance, and regulatory reporting. Throughout his career, his clients have consistently praised his ability to balance cost-effectiveness with strict schedule adherence, all while maintaining high standards of quality in project deliverables. Those clients have included prominent entities such as San Antonio Water System (SAWS), City of San Antonio, New Braunfels Utilities (NBU), City of Austin, and San Antonio River Authority (SARA).

In his career, Abdel has honed his expertise by completing a wide range of projects, including water and wastewater, small- and large-diameter pipelines, and facility rehabilitation and improvements. His experience also includes time spent as a contractor, giving him a deeper understanding of the challenges encountered during the construction phase of a project, alongside over seven years of leadership in public works.

"Quiddity is very excited to have Abdel join our team," said Kevin Krahn, PE, Quiddity's Chief Public Markets Officer. "His engineering and project management experience will further strengthen Quiddity's ability to serve the San Antonio region and surrounding markets. This experience will prove vital as we continue to work and grow in south-central Texas and better serve our municipal, institutional, and private sector clients."

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role with Quiddity," Abdel said. "I look forward to working with our talented team and continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Abdel holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&I University, Kingsville. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Texas and holds several Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) licenses, including Class B Wastewater Operator; On-site Sewage Facility Installer Class II, and On-site Sewage Facility Site Evaluator.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 650 employees in 10 offices across Texas. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Quiddity Engineering

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED