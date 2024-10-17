Meyer Lucas Team Announces Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®) Designations For Jennie Greever And Alex Ordoñez

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass (“Meyer Lucas”), one of the top real estate teams in the nation, proudly announces that team members Jennie Greever and Alex Ordonez have completed their coursework and earned the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®) designation.The ABR® designation is awarded to real estate professionals who excel in working with buyer-clients, providing them with specialized knowledge and expertise in navigating the home-buying process. Both Jennie and Alex have demonstrated their passion for elevating their level of service and their dedication to ensuring exceptional client experiences."Jennie and Alex's achievement of the ABR® designation reflects their commitment to going above and beyond for our clients here at Meyer Lucas," said Holly Meyer Lucas, founder and owner of Meyer Lucas. "They have both shown a relentless drive to grow professionally and offer the highest standard of service to home buyers in our community, and I am incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited for the value they will continue to bring to our team and clients."Jennie Greever, a Senior Luxury Real Estate Agent with over 50 executed transactions, has consistently delivered top-tier service to her clients. As a 3-time Meyer Lucas Slayer Circle award winner and a 2023 finalist for Best of Palm Beach Top Realtor in the Palm Beach Post Community Choice Awards, Jennie has solidified her reputation as a leader in luxury real estate. Earning the ABR® designation further enhances her ability to guide buyers through the complexities of real estate transactions with personalized care and attention, ensuring an exceptional client experience at every step.Alex Ordonez, a Luxury Real Estate Agent, has quickly made his mark in the industry with over 75 executed transactions, and as a 2023 Meyer Lucas Slayer Circle award winner. He is an active member of the R-World Realtor Association, and brings a high level of expertise and professionalism to his work. Earning the ABR® designation strengthens his ability to provide clients with expert guidance throughout the home-buying process, ensuring smooth and successful transactions tailored to their needs.The Meyer Lucas Team continues to foster a culture of excellence, with Jennie and Alex's accomplishments standing as a testament to the team's ongoing commitment to professional development and client service.###About The Meyer Lucas Team at Compass:The Meyer Lucas Team at Compass is a female owned and operated, top producing luxury real estate team led by award winning leader, Holly Meyer Lucas and based in Jupiter, Florida. Having sold over 1,000 properties and ranking consistently among the leading real estate teams in the state of Florida and nation, Holly and her team provide premium home sales and marketing services, and home buyer representation across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast of Florida. They are founding members of the prestigious Sports & Entertainment Division at Compass, where Holly sits on the Executive Committee. While Holly is known locally and recognized nationally for her work finding homes for Jupiter's professional athletes and their families, the Meyer Lucas Team treats every buyer and seller like a VIP. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate, contact our team today to get the ball rolling on your next move. For more information about Meyer Lucas Real Estate, please visit meyerlucas.

