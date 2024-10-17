Chitkara University Partners With KONE India To Enhance Vertical Transportation Industry Skills

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, Punjab, India Chitkara University has partnered with KONE India, a leading of elevators and escalators, to impart vertical skills. KONE India's CSR wing has established the KONE Centre of Excellence for Vertical Transportation at the Chitkara University campus. This collaboration aims to enhance the experience for students by integrating cutting-edge technologies and innovative teaching methods. Together, the two entities have developed a comprehensive Vertical Transportation course that blends academic knowledge with hands-on experience, supported by the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art lab at the Chitkara campus.



Dr. Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University along with Amit Gossain, MD, KONE India & South Asia inaugurating KONE Centre of Excellence for Vertical Transportation at Chitkara University





Dr. Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University , expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality education. It will foster the development of talent in the vertical transportation industry.” Additionally, KONE India will offer training sessions for educators to enhance their teaching methodologies and leverage technology effectively in the classroom.





Chitkara University Chancellor Dr. Ashok Chitkara, along with KONE India leadership, inaugurating the KONE Centre of Excellence for Vertical Transportation at University campus



Speaking during the launch, Amit Gossain, Managing Director of KONE India & South Asia , said,“We are proud to collaborate with Chitkara University in developing a Centre of Excellence for Vertical Transportation, fully equipped with Electrical and Mechanical Labs-a first in the country within a university campus. KONE India is committed to fostering innovation and practical learning. This infrastructure at Chitkara University is second to none and will equip students with the skills and hands-on experience necessary to shape the future of cities. The centre will address the growing demand for safe, sustainable, and smart urban mobility solutions. KONE India also introduced the first vertical transportation diploma course in collaboration with Chitkara University, which is now being developed and upgraded to a bachelor's engineering degree program. With growing urbanisation, it is crucial to develop a course of this kind in India. At KONE India, we are keen on investing in skill development and creating opportunities that benefit the industry and society at large.”





The partnership between Chitkara University and KONE India equips students with the skills needed to excel in the vertical transportation industry, preparing the next generation of professionals to shape the future of cities.



About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.



