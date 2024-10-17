Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlighting Hispanic Employees In The Gildan Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) In honour of Hispanic Heritage Month, Gildan ran an internal and social campaign, paying tribute to employees of Hispanic Heritage located in North America, and recognizing Hispanic culture's profound influence on the Company's environment and daily operations. The Company spotlighted three employees' stories, about their journeys at Gildan and how each of them enjoys celebrating their heritage.

“Our annual Hispanic Heritage Month campaigns have become a well-loved tradition at Gildan,” says Shannon Preston, Vice-President of Human Resources at Gildan.“This cultural exchange through employee spotlights gives people across the organization a chance to learn more about the contribution of Hispanic employees at Gildan, inspiring appreciation of the diversity at the Company and fostering an even more inclusive space.”

Have a look at the featured employees' stories below:

Nills Leiva, Senior Manager, IT Support

Born in Guatemala City, Nills' Hispanic roots extend much beyond to places such as Mexico and Honduras, with each region holding a special place in his heart. Nills began his journey at Gildan Honduras in 2011, and now, fourteen years later, he's the Senior Manager, Global IT Support at Gildan's head office in Canada.

When asked about his favourite part of working at Gildan, Nills emphasized the Company and its people -“I've had the opportunity to visit almost all of our sites worldwide, and no matter where I go, I always feel the same sense of belonging. Gildan employees are special-they make you feel like you're part of their team, no matter which site you're at. It's not just about the work; it's the genuine care and connection people bring, regardless of their cultural background.”

Ana Camposeco, Training Coordinator

Ana was born in Guatemala and has kept her heritage alive through her food, language, and special holidays she celebrates, some of which are unique to Guatemala. Ana began working at Gildan in 2010 and is now the Training Coordinator at the Company's Sanford yarn-spinning facility.

When asked about her experience meeting other Hispanic employees at the organization, Ana fondly mentions the sense of community she feels -“Meeting other Hispanic employees at Gildan has been rewarding in many ways. We often share our cultures with one another, whether it's through introducing new customs or bringing different foods to share. The experience is always a give and take and I love the sense of community it creates.”

Joseph Roman, Shipment Processor

With roots in Puerto Rico, Joseph loves to integrate his culture through food and music and is proud to represent his island in the Eden distribution centre and North Carolina at large. He has been with Gildan for almost five years and is always eager to learn and grow.

When asked about whether his Hispanic heritage influences his work at Gildan, he said -“I strive to be a resource for my team, especially when it comes to translating or bridging communication gaps between Spanish and non-Spanish speaking coworkers. Other than that, I often encourage my coworkers to take a vacation to Puerto Rico at least once to visit the beaches and try all our amazing food!”

Read more about the featured employees on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn channels.

To learn more about Gildan's respect for people, click here .