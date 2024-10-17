SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Edwards Lifesciences Corporation - EW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ("Edwards" or the "Company")

(NYSE:

EW ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle

Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Edwards and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 13, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Edwards securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On July 24, 2024, Edwards unveiled below-expectation financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Among other items, Edwards significantly lowered its revenue guidance for the Company's

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement ("TAVR") platform for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed the

TAVR setback to the "continued growth and expansion of structural heart therapies . . . [which] put pressure on hospital workflows."



On this news, Edwards' stock price fell $27.25 per share, or 31.34%, to close at $59.70 per share on July 25, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED