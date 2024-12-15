Turkish main stock index closes Friday with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closed at 10,125.46 points on Friday, reflecting a 0.66 percent increase from the previous day. The rose by 66.83 points, with a total daily trading volume of 83.2 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.83 billion. The positive movement in the index indicates a favorable market sentiment for the day.



On a weekly basis, the BIST 100 index showed a notable gain of 4.44 percent, signaling strong market performance over the week. Investors appeared confident, contributing to the upward momentum in the stock market. This performance could be seen as a reflection of positive economic developments or investor sentiment.



In commodity markets, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,677.89 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading at around USD73.92 per barrel as of 6:11 p.m. local time (1511 GMT). These prices highlight ongoing fluctuations in global commodities, which can have significant impacts on both national and international markets.



Currency exchange rates also saw notable movements, with the US dollar valued at 34.9483 Turkish liras, the euro at 36.6842 liras, and the British pound trading for 44.1363 liras. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing dynamics in the Turkish currency market, where external economic factors and domestic conditions influence the value of the Turkish lira.

