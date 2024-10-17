Harvesthold Fresh By Verdant Technologies Approved For Commercial Use In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verdant Technologies' post-harvest solution will enhance produce freshness and sustainability in the largest agricultural producing state

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VerdantTM Technologies , a trailblazer in agricultural and crop protection, today announced that the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) has approved HarvestHold Fresh ® for use on a wide array of fruits and vegetables. Approval by the CDPR paves the way for California's growers to leverage this cutting-edge post-harvest solution, designed to combat food waste and significantly extend produce shelf life.

Continue Reading

As the nation's leading agricultural producer, California grows nearly half of all U.S. fruits and vegetables. With HarvestHold Fresh now approved for use on key crops grown in California such as broccoli, peaches, cucumbers, and more, the technology can be used to effectively extend produce shelf life by up to 50% compared to conventional shipping methods. This significantly benefits California's extensive produce export market and ensures produce reaches consumers in optimal condition.

Verdant Technologies announces that the CDPR has approved HarvestHold Fresh for use on a wide array of produce.

Post this

"The CDPR's approval of HarvestHold Fresh in California is a game-changer for the produce industry," said Matthew Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer at Verdant Technologies. "As the nation's agricultural powerhouse, California's approval of HarvestHold Fresh will have far-reaching impacts on reducing food waste and improving sustainability throughout the supply chain. We're not just extending shelf life; we're revolutionizing how fresh produce reaches consumers, helping to ensure a high-quality eating experience."

HarvestHold Fresh utilizes an innovative delivery method for the industry-standard 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) technology. As produce is being packed, a sheet is easily applied in the box, which gradually releases 1-MCP over time in response to the local relative humidity.

California approval follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration in 2021 and recent authorization from Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), marking the continued expansion of Verdant's market reach.

For more information on HarvestHold Fresh, visit .

About Verdant Technologies:

VerdantTM Technologies is an emerging leader in the

ag tech industry, offering product shelf-life extension technology for the produce industry, including HarvestHold Fresh® for fruits and vegetables. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to enhance environmental sustainability and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in Denver, CO, and St. Paul, MN. More information can be found at .

Media Contact

Steven Oklesh

Director of Marketing, Verdant

[email protected]

SOURCE Verdant Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED