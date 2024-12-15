Google Play halts payments to Russian developers indefinitely

(MENAFN) Google’s official app marketplace, Play, has announced an indefinite suspension of payments to app developers with bank accounts in Russia.



Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the US-based tech giant had already restricted monetization options and certain services for individuals and entities in Russia and Belarus. Belarus, a key ally of Russia, has supported Moscow in the Ukraine conflict, though it has not directly participated in combat.



On Thursday, Russia’s Habr media outlet shared a screenshot of a notification allegedly sent by Google to a developer. The message stated that “on December 26, 2024, Google Play will indefinitely stop processing payments to developers whose bank accounts are in Russia.”



The notification explained, “This means that… income from global sales will no longer be credited to you. Final payments for all Google Play transactions will be made on January 15, 2025.”



In May 2022, Google Play implemented a block on the “downloading of paid apps and updates to paid apps in Russia and Belarus” due to “payment system disruption.” Despite these restrictions, free applications continue to be accessible in both countries.

