Russia deploys North Korean soldiers in Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has, for the first time, enlisted a substantial contingent of North Korean to bolster its offensive operations in Ukraine.



The Ukrainian leader indicated that North Korean are allegedly participating in against Ukrainian forces defending an area in Russia’s Kursk region.



“Today, we already have preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults. A significant number of them,” Mr. Zelensky stated during his nightly wartime address. He cautioned that the involvement of North Korean forces might expand to other conflict zones. Kyiv estimates that approximately 11,000 North Korean troops are now stationed in the area, strengthening Russia’s military presence.



Andrii Kovalenko, an official from Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, reported that North Korean forces have already incurred losses.



“The Russians are counting on numbers and are trying to carry out assault operations with the help of the Koreans, when the task of the Koreans is to run under the blows of our forces and occupy certain areas,” Mr Kovalenko stated on Telegram.

