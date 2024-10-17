Future Of Digital Cockpit Market Worth 67 Million Units By 2030 Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia-Pacific regions hold the major share of the digital cockpit market. China leads the with ~ a 44% share in the global digital cockpit market. The penetration of the digital cockpit in China was ~68% in 2023 and is expected to reach 93% by 2030, owing to the growing demand for enhanced user experience, ADAS

integration, and AI personalization features. In China, models launched with discrete cluster + center console display are ZEEKR 009, new NIO ES6, GAC Hyper GT, Denza N7, Geely Galaxy L6 and ZEEKR 007. Models with the multi-screen display are the Rising F7, 2024 New Voyah Dreamer, Haval Fierce Dragon MAX and Kia EV5 and integrated display are Jiyue 01 and Geely Galaxy E8. The penetration of digital cockpits in APAC (excluding China) is ~35% and is expected to reach ~73% by 2030, owing to the increasing sales of EVs , demand for enhanced safety while driving, and multi-display solutions.

Key Market Players Future of Digital Cockpit Industry :

Prominent players in the Future of Digital Cockpit Market include as General Motors (USA), Stellantis N. V. (Netherlands), Honda Motors (Japan), Volkswagen (Germany), Ford (USA), Xpeng (China), Zeekr (China), Rivian (US), Tata Motors (India)



Future of Digital Cockpit Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the digital cockpit market and its subsegments.

It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:



Analysis of propulsion (ICE & EV)

Analysis of display solution (<10", 10-15", 15")

Analysis by region/country (China, APAC (excl. China), Europe, NA)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the digital cockpit market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the digital cockpit market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the diversification of technology, untapped features, recent developments, and investments in the digital cockpit market Competitive Assessment: The report assesses the market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the digital cockpit market and provides information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

