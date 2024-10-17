Official Affirms Night Time Work Will Resolve Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, of State for Cabinet Affairs and Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Sharida Al-Mousherji on Thursday affirmed that the planned night-time work would relieve the civil servants of stress and traffic.

Al-Mousherji, in a statement released by the Civil Service Commission, said the night-time work would stimulate the personnel to work harder and facilitate transactions. He indicated that the competent authorities calculated that around 30 percent of the work force could be shifted to the night period.

The project will cut traffic jams as a lower number of employees would be heading to work during day time. Additionally, some of the citizens and residents seeking to do transactions will have the option to wait until the night shift.

Specifying the night work hours will be determined by each department according to their interest and needs, he said, also indicating that the duration of work hours at night would not exceed four and a half.

He revealed that the phased project would enter the execution phase early next year (2025). (end)

