Bendpak Expands Ergochair Line Of Ergonomic Work Seats

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak Inc. has expanded the ErgochairTM line of ergonomic work seats with three new models, ERGO-JET , ERGO-SCOOT , and ERGO-GLIDE . They join the original ERGO-RS crossover work seat in delivering uniquely adjustable seats, creepers and workstations that improve worker comfort and productivity to reduce the risk of injuries and strain when performing tasks in awkward positions.



“All four Ergochair models leverage ergonomic principles to enable auto and aviation mechanics, car detailers, assembly line workers, and other professionals to have proper support on the job,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations.“Proper ergonomics increase efficiency and reduce fatigue, delivering better results at work and a better quality of life at the end of the day.”

The original ERGO-RS is a patent-pending creeper/work seat hybrid that makes it easier and safer for workers who must lie down, bend, or contort their bodies to complete repetitive tasks. It has a 75-degree range of adjustment with six locking positions, so it can move from a completely flat creeper position for under-vehicle work to fully upright – and everything in between. Unlike many rolling seat designs, both the seat height and supportive back rest of the ERGO-RS adjust together to deliver a comfortable, ergonomic position every time. Its four swivel caster wheels ensure stability and a full range of mobility.

The new ERGO-JET is a fully adjustable work seat that functions much like an adjustable workstation. What makes it stand out is its horizontal and vertical arm adjustment features, which give users the freedom to work in whichever position they prefer. It's equipped with adjustable air springs that let workers fine-tune the level at which they want to be seated while working on tasks. Thanks to its minimal footprint, the seat takes up little room. Its features include a handy tray that keeps tools and equipment close at hand.

The new ERGO-GLIDE is a durable, comfortable creeper seat that increases worker mobility on a stable platform as they complete tasks on, around, and under vehicles. Its backrest is supported by a gas spring and offers a seamless angular adjustment from 0 degrees to 70 degrees. With this range, a worker can select the ideal recline for their personal needs. The worker can also adjust the seat angle in increments of 10° to attain a maximum angle of 30 degrees.

The new ERGO-SCOOT is a low-profile creeper seat that enhances mobility on a stable platform. Its comfortable padded seat lends a premium level of comfort while durable casters provide smooth maneuverability. Thanks to the seat's gas spring system, a worker can adjust the back position effortlessly from 5 degrees to 60 degrees. If more ground clearance is required, the available Spacer Kit raises the ERGO-SCOOT approximately 1.2 in. (30mm).

Learn more about the full Ergochair line at bendpak.com/shop-equipment/creeper-seats/ or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

