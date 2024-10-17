Cleaner Air In Your Home: Akzonobel Launches The New Dulux Ambiancetm All Airclean Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - Akzo Nobel Paints (Singapore) Pte Ltd proudly introduces the new flagship Dulux Ambiance All AirClean, an innovative paint formulated with PureAirTM to deliver cleaner indoor air. This breakthrough product represents AkzoNobel's commitment to delivering solutions that can bring and well-being advantages to its customers.



Dulux Ambiance All AirClean

Poor indoor air quality can arise from various sources, with common culprits including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mould, dust, and chemical emissions from building materials and furniture. Pollutants like formaldehyde – a volatile organic compound commonly found in household items and is a known carcinogen, and chronic exposure, even at low levels, can lead to respiratory issues, eye and skin irritation, and other serious health problems.[1] As awareness of these dangers continues to rise, so does the demand for effective solutions that can help safeguard indoor environments.



Dulux Ambiance All AirClean is designed to absorb harmful air pollutants such as formaldehyde, by converting it into harmless water molecules, offering a proactive solution to improve indoor air quality.



In a certified test under the Chinese Standard JC/T 1074-2021, Dulux Ambiance All AirClean was shown to remove more than 80% of formaldehyde from the air.[2]



With a growing demand for healthier indoor environments, Dulux Ambiance All AirClean responds to the need for both safety and aesthetics in modern homes. This innovative paint ensures that homeowners can enjoy a beautiful living space while benefiting from cleaner air, making it an essential choice for health-conscious homeowners.



"Our customers expect more from paint than just colour," said Gordon Lee, Head of Commercial for Akzo Nobel Paints (Singapore). "Dulux Ambiance All AirClean not only beautifies interiors but also actively contributes to healthier indoor environments. This innovation is a testament to our ongoing investment in R&D to bring cutting-edge, sustainable solutions to market."



With reports surfacing of Singaporeans falling ill due to high formaldehyde levels in their homes[3], there is now greater urgency to pursue effective solutions and stringent guidelines on limits of formaldehyde concentrations. Furthermore, improved indoor air quality also has long-term economic advantages, reducing healthcare costs linked to respiratory conditions and enhancing the overall well-being of occupants.



"We believe that everyone should feel safe in their homes. And with the introduction of Dulux Ambiance All AirClean, homeowners now have the choice to actively improve their indoor air quality. The product also boasts anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-mould, and anti-fungal benefits, contributing to an overall healthier indoor environment," adds Gordon.



Dulux Ambiance All AirClean is available in a selection of more than 2,000 colour palettes for interior spaces. For more information, please visit or your nearest Dulux dealer outlets.



[1]

[2] The test was conducted by a 3rd party laboratory, where formaldehyde was dosed into closed chambers and formaldehyde concentration was measured at the end of 24 hours.

[3]









