Russia wants to fight infant death in Zambia

(MENAFN) In a significant effort to combat maternal and infant mortality, Russian medical professionals commenced a five-day seminar in Lusaka, Zambia, on Monday. Titled “Ways to Reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality,” the seminar was organized by the Russian Embassy in Zambia in collaboration with Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s agency for international cooperation, and is led by the Russian Ministry’s research center specializing in obstetrics, gynecology, and perinatology.



This seminar aims to enhance the capabilities of Zambian healthcare providers in crucial fields such as obstetrics, gynecology, and neonatology. The initiative comes at a critical time, as Zambia faces considerable challenges regarding maternal and infant health, particularly in rural areas. According to Rossotrudnichestvo, a staggering 42 percent of women in rural regions give birth at home, often without access to quality maternal care. The Zambian government is striving to reduce maternal mortality by ensuring universal access to family planning and skilled obstetric care, but progress has been slow.



The seminar’s curriculum began with an in-depth discussion on proper surgical hand preparation and will cover essential topics such as neonatal resuscitation and stabilization in the delivery room. Participants will learn about current international guidelines and engage in practical scenarios using advanced simulation equipment. The agenda also includes reviewing international protocols and practicing emergency obstetric care techniques, as well as strategies for managing complicated pregnancies and premature births.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Zambia's healthcare system, particularly in underserved rural communities. Later this month, Zambian medical professionals will have the opportunity to participate in a specialized training seminar in Moscow. Additionally, in November, Russian doctors involved in the “Mission of Good” program will travel to Lusaka for a volunteer medical mission, further supporting the country’s healthcare efforts.



Through these collaborative endeavors, Russia aims to play a significant role in improving maternal and infant health outcomes in Zambia, addressing one of the country’s most pressing public health challenges.

