CM Omar Abdullah Chairs First Cabinet Meeting

The newly-formed cabinet reviewed significant governance challenges, focusing on streamlining processes, addressing public grievances, and promoting transparency within the bureaucracy. The team also evaluated the progress of ongoing development projects, reported news agency KINS.



Top priorities for the new government include bolstering infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir.



This cabinet meeting marks Abdullah's return to a leadership role after years of political uncertainty in the region. Prior to the meeting, he yesterday held consultations with secretaries and key officers at the Civil Secretariat to ensure smooth coordination between the executive and bureaucracy, setting a decisive tone for his administration.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now