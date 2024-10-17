Turkish main stock index drops at Wednesday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock opened at 8,849.06 points, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13 percent, or 11.23 points, from the previous close. This minor dip comes after a more favorable performance the day before, when the BIST 100 index rose by 1.85 percent, reaching 8,860.30 points. The trading session on Tuesday saw a robust daily transaction volume of 85 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.48 billion), indicating active market engagement and investor interest.



As of 10:15 AM local time (07:15 GMT), the foreign exchange rates revealed significant insights into the currency landscape, with the US dollar valued at 34.2240 Turkish lira, the euro at 37.2810 lira, and the British pound at 44.4615 lira. These exchange rates highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the Turkish lira, which continues to experience fluctuations against major currencies, reflecting broader economic conditions.



In the commodities market, the price of gold stood at USD2,674.97 per ounce, indicating continued strength in precious metals as investors seek safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainties. Additionally, Brent crude oil was trading at USD74.40 per barrel, suggesting a stable pricing environment for oil amid fluctuating demand and geopolitical factors that often influence energy prices.



Overall, the current market dynamics illustrate a cautious yet engaged investment atmosphere in Türkiye, with attention focused on both the stock market performance and the broader economic indicators that can impact investor sentiment and financial stability.

