IGY Leads Caribbean Marina Excellence Earning Prestigious Platinum And 5-Gold Anchor Accreditations

- Steven English, CEO of IGY MarinasNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas, the global leader in superyacht marina management, proudly announces that four of its world-class marinas have been awarded prestigious accreditations by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA). TYHA manages possibly the oldest and most prestigious international marina rating system in the world. The annually audited accreditations, granted by TYHA, highlight the exceptional service, amenities, and environmental stewardship consistently provided at these top-tier yachting destinations.IGY Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas achieved THYA's coveted Platinum accreditation for the 5th year, reaffirming its status as one of the highest-rated marinas globally. This iconic marina and mixed-use real estate destination was designed and purpose-built by IGY to cater to the world's superyachts and discerning visitors and has consistently won numerous other awards including Superyacht Marina of the Year. The process to attain Platinum is arduous and particularly notable as this IGY marina caters to the world's largest superyachts (up to 600 feet / 183 meters) - making this achievement even more outstanding given the level of bespoke services required for this unique market segment.IGY Yacht Club Isle de Sol in St. Maarten and IGY Rodney Bay Marina in St. Lucia both once again achieved 5-Gold Anchor accreditation. IGY Simpson Bay Marina in St. Maarten joined these elite ranks for the first time, following investments in the marina by IGY and recognizing the destination's world-class facilities and commitment to excellence.Industry-leading recognitionThis industry-leading recognition comes at a pivotal moment, as the Caribbean winter yachting season approaches, reaffirming IGY Marinas' commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to the global yachting community.“We are incredibly proud of these four marinas and the IGY team for achieving 5-Gold Anchor accreditation, and with Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas once again achieving the highest marina accreditation in the world. This accomplishment underscores the IGY team's dedication to continuously elevating the highest standards of marina management. Our yachting customers can rest assured that they will be met with IGY's unwavering top-tier services, premium amenities, and exceptional hospitality at each and every IGY destination”, remarked Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas.Globally recognized measure of excellenceThe TYHA 5-Gold Anchor scheme is a globally recognized measure of excellence within the marina industry, assessing facilities based on criteria such as customer service, safety, cleanliness, and environmental sustainability. Achieving this prestigious accreditation multiple times signals a marina's ongoing commitment to providing outstanding experiences for yacht owners and crews alike.“IGY Marinas continues to uphold our leading reputation for world-class marina operations, offering a range of premier services at our locations, including, dining, entertainment, crew amenities, and purpose-built superyacht infrastructure”, commented Brian Deher, Vice President/Director of Operations – Caribbean and Latin America.Dedication to enhancing the yachting experienceIGY Marinas has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to meeting the needs of yacht owners, captains, and crews while maintaining the highest international standards of marina management. The 5-Gold Anchor accreditation reflects the company's dedication to industry leadership and enhancing the yachting experience in the world's most desirable destinations.As the 2024/2025 yachting season gets underway, these four IGY marinas stand as prime destinations for discerning yacht owners seeking the best in comfort, convenience, and service. Additionally, IGY's St. Katharine Docks, London continues to retain its 5-Gold Anchor accreditation. Marina Cabo San Lucas in Mexico was awarded 5-Gold Anchors in September 2024, making it the only marina in Mexico to have attained this high accreditation. Sindalah Marina in NEOM, Saudi Arabia – operated by IGY Marinas – earlier this month earned the nation's first 5-Gold Anchor accreditation.### END ###About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world's largest yachts. IGY's Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation only membership club for yachts over 30m providing global guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( ) and Northrop & Johnson ( ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. 