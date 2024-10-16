Unlock Labs Launches Unlock Prime: A New Premium Membership For Creators And Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlock Labs introduces Unlock Prime, a premium membership tier with enhanced features and benefits for creators and communities built with Unlock Protocol.

- Julien Genestoux, founder and CEO of Unlock LabsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unlock Labs today announced the launch of Unlock Prime , a new premium membership tier offering enhanced features and exclusive benefits for creators and communities, built on Unlock Protocol.Unlock Prime is designed for creators looking to elevate their onchain experiences, providing a range of powerful tools to grow communities and host better events. Key benefits include:- Monthly ETH Rewards: Members receive a monthly ETH reward valued at approximately 110% of their membership cost, potentially offsetting or surpassing the subscription fee.- Unlimited Airdrops: Easily distribute airdrops to members or event attendees without limitations.- Unlimited Events: Host an unrestricted number of events with advanced attendee check-in and multiple event layout templates.- Exclusive Partner Discounts: Access special discounts from event and service partners.- Swag Discounts: Enjoy discounted rates on merchandise like t-shirts, stickers, and hats from the Unlock Protocol DAO."We are thrilled to introduce Unlock Prime to our community," said Julien Genestoux, founder and CEO of Unlock Labs. "Unlock Prime empowers event organizers and creators with more features and benefits, making it easier and more rewarding to build and engage onchain communities. We believe this new premium tier will provide significant value to developers, brands, and creators worldwide."Unlock Prime is available for 1,000 UP per month, approximately $6 USDC at current rates in October 2024. Pricing, ETH rewards, and other benefits may vary based on market conditions.Upgrading to Unlock Prime is straightforward. Creators can visit the Unlock Prime page at and subscribe using UP tokens or other supported tokens like USDC, ETH, or OP, thanks to Unlock Labs' cross-chain checkout feature.Unlock Prime is available starting today.About Unlock ProtocolUnlock Protocol is building the web's new business model by enabling new ways for developers, brands, and creators to manage memberships online. Unlock Protocol is an open-source, Ethereum-based protocol that streamlines membership management for online communities. Unlock Protocol can be applied to events, ticketing, certifications and credentials, content, subscriptions, newsletters, gaming, API access, or any application that requires time-based membership authorization and access.

