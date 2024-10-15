Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot To Work Together In Maha Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) After Haryana's failure, former Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have now been assigned the task to work for Maharashtra elections.

Ashok Gehlot has been given the responsibility of senior observer of Mumbai and Konkan division along with G. Parameshwar while Sachin Pilot has been given the responsibility of senior observer of Marathwada division along with Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Ashok Gehlot was the senior observer in the Haryana Assembly too.

Similarly, Pilot was made a star campaigner in Haryana and J&K. After working for the Haryana and J&K elections, now these leaders will also work in the Maharashtra elections. It is also considered certain that both of them will be made star campaigners in Maharashtra. Voting will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.

After the defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress aims to stand strong at the ground level in the Maharashtra elections.

The dates for bypolls in Rajasthan on seven seats have also been announced. The elections are crucial for Pilot as three seats are lying empty in the state after MLAs from his camp have been elected as MP.

These seats are Dausa where his staunch supporter Murari Lal Meena was elected as MP, Deoli Uniyara where Harish Chaudhary became MP, and Jhunjhunu where Brijesh Ola was elected as MP.

Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Deoli-Uniyara seats have fallen vacant due to Pilot-supported MLAs becoming MPs.