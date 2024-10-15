Challenges Faced By Women In Abaya: Upholding Values Amid Workplace Pressures

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In our society, one persistent issue women face is the inappropriate behavior they encounter in workplaces. Often, only those women who are deemed attractive, fashionable, and do not wear an abaya (veil) are hired. Initially, I didn't believe these claims since I hadn't personally experienced such bias. I used to dismiss such complaints, thinking they were baseless. However, I came to realize this harsh reality when it happened to me.

I had always worked without facing any such issue. However, during an interview with an NGO, I spent an hour discussing my skills and experience. The chairman spoke about religious values and the balance between worldly and spiritual success, which made me feel I was in the right place. I was selected and joined two days later. There was a separate workspace for women, and another girl was hired alongside me.

The first day went smoothly, but that evening, I received a message from the chairman, telling me I had great potential but needed to make some changes to advance further. Curious, I asked what kind of changes he meant. His response was unsettling-he suggested that I stop wearing the abaya, citing that no one in the office would notice since there was a separate space for women. Shocked, I asked how removing my abaya would make any difference to my work.

He bluntly said that women who are attractive, smart, and don't wear the abaya are preferred in offices. These three qualities, he insisted, are essential for women to move forward in their careers. I couldn't believe my ears. I asked him why a woman's capability should be judged by her appearance or whether she wears an abaya. What about women who choose modesty or are not conventionally beautiful-don't they have the right to work?

The chairman further claimed that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a law stating women cannot work in an office while wearing an abaya. I demanded to see the law, but his response was dismissive, accusing me of having the wrong mindset and saying that only open-minded women progress in life.

Deeply saddened, I told him that if I had to choose between removing my abaya or losing my job, I would choose my values. If my potential was being undermined due to my appearance, then this job wasn't for me. I couldn't help but reflect on how many vulnerable women are exploited by men who misuse their power and status.

After searching extensively, I found no law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or elsewhere in Pakistan that mandates women to work without an abaya. To women facing such situations, I urge you not to compromise on your dignity. Respect comes first, even before a job. If you encounter someone who questions your modesty and disregards your skills, stand your ground. If they deny you the right to wear an abaya today, they might demand even more drastic changes tomorrow under the guise of "advancement."

True progress isn't measured by appearance but by intelligence, hard work, and experience. Let's break these harmful stereotypes and strive for a society where women are judged by their capabilities, not their attire.