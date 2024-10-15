New Book 'Crisis Capable' Draws Business Lessons From Author's Precarious Childhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crisis Capable: Building Your Capacity to Survive and Succeed in Every Environment by author Fabiana Lacerca-Allen

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the new Crisis Capable: Building Your Capacity to Survive and Succeed in Every Environment, author Fabiana Lacerca-Allen brings her unusual life story to the business book genre.The lessons she imparts come not only from her 30 years of business experience but also from her childhood in Argentina in the 1970s. It was a dangerous time, especially for people like her father, a businessman and leading figure in the country who held democratic values that didn't align with Argentina's military rule. This meant danger for her family. On one occasion, they had a narrow escape when, just 15 minutes after they left a weekend home, heavily armed masked men burst into the house in search of them.“Had our family not left the weekend home early,” Lacerca-Allen writes,“the story of that evening and following morning would have had a different ending.”Crisis Capable, published by Advantage Books, is a mix of memoir and business leadership tutorial. The book relates those harrowing childhood days, the author's move to the United States, her success in business, and the wisdom she gained from all of those experiences, which she shares with others.Each chapter ends with“key takeaways,” such as:“Use the information you have at hand to make decisions and be ready to accept the consequences,” or“Pay attention to patterns. Notice details and monitor people's behaviors and interactions.”Today, Lacerca-Allen is a C-level compliance executive who has held senior roles at several companies. She writes that others in business can draw on their life experiences to“bring a powerful and diverse voice to the table,” just as she has.“Today, as I look back on it all, I'm glad I went through what I did,” she writes.“You see, we have choices to make about our circumstances. We can resist change or embrace it. And we can use the challenges we face to become stronger, to build resilience, and to find solutions. I'm convinced that my background helped me become the strong warrior that I am today. When I show up, I come prepared, excited to make a difference, and always looking to lend a hand.”About Fabiana Lacerca-AllenFabiana Lacerca-Allen, author of Crisis Capable: Building Your Capacity to Survive and Succeed in Every Environment, is a C-level compliance officer with 30 years of experience. She has led global teams in the development and management of comprehensive compliance strategies and initiatives at Fortune 100 pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She is regularly sought out for crisis and risk management advice and influences leading companies on critical matters including product approval, commercialization, FDA and OIG compliance, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance.About Advantage Media GroupAdvantage Media ( ) offers independent publishing programs and Authority MediaTM services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.

Elisabeth Lynch

...

Advantage Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.