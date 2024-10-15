Israeli tanks break into peacekeeping base

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the region, two tanks from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly breached the main gate of a United Nations peacekeeping base in Lebanon on Sunday. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) described the incident as an illegal incursion, which occurred in Ramyah, a location near the Israel-Lebanon border.



According to UNIFIL's statement, the incident took place early Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m. While UN peacekeepers were taking shelter, the IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the base’s main gate and forcibly entered the facility. During this time, the tanks demanded multiple times that the base turn off its lights. They exited the base about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL lodged a protest through its liaison mechanisms, warning that the IDF's presence was endangering the safety of the peacekeepers.



Following the departure of the tanks, multiple rounds were fired approximately 100 meters north of the base. These shells produced irritating smoke that drifted into the camp, leading to skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions in 15 peacekeepers, even though they were wearing protective masks.



In response to the incident, the IDF released a statement later in the day, claiming that the tanks had accidentally entered the base while attempting to evacuate two wounded Israeli soldiers. The military further explained that a smokescreen was deployed to facilitate their escape.



UNIFIL was established in 1978 with the primary goal of overseeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces below the so-called "blue line," which serves as the boundary between Israel and southern Lebanon, as well as the occupied Golan Heights. Headquartered in Naqoura, the mission currently consists of around 10,000 troops from roughly 50 countries, tasked with ensuring that neither Israel nor Hezbollah maintains a military presence between the blue line and the Litani River.



This incident occurs against a backdrop of rising tensions in the region, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently warning that UN peacekeepers could face danger if they remain in Lebanon. As the situation unfolds, the implications of such military actions by Israel on peacekeeping efforts and regional stability remain to be seen.

