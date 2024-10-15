Serbia claims BRICS is genuine substitute to EU

(MENAFN) Serbia is seriously contemplating the possibility of joining the BRICS economic bloc as an alternative to its long-sought membership in the European Union. This shift in focus comes as the European Union continues to impose increasingly stringent demands on Serbia without offering significant progress toward membership, according to Deputy Prime Aleksandar Vulin.



Serbia first applied for European Union membership in 2009 and has been recognized as a candidate since 2012. However, the journey toward accession has been fraught with challenges. Over the years, the European Union has escalated its demands, particularly insisting that Serbia normalize relations with Kosovo—a requirement that many perceive as a call for Serbia to de facto recognize Kosovo's independence. Moreover, critics argue that the European Union has not adequately safeguarded the rights of ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo. The bloc has also linked Serbia's potential membership to the severing of ties with Russia, including the imposition of sanctions.



In an interview with the Berliner Zeitung, Vulin expressed frustration with the European Union's approach, urging European leaders to be clear about their intentions. "Just tell us: 'we don’t want you,'" he said, questioning why the European Union continues to set conditions that Serbia finds impossible to meet. He acknowledged Serbia's view of the European Union as a partner but expressed uncertainty about whether the European Union reciprocates that sentiment.



Vulin highlighted a stark contrast in the relationship with Russia, noting that President Vladimir Putin has never pressured Serbia to choose between aligning with the European Union or maintaining ties with Moscow. "At the same time, European Union negotiators are telling us: ‘if you do not break off relations with Russia, you will not join the European Union,’" he lamented. This dichotomy raises critical questions about Serbia's right to pursue its own interests while navigating its international relationships.



In a strategic move, Serbia plans to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, later this month. The Serbian government views this summit as an opportunity to explore the potential for joining the expanding BRICS group, which includes major economies like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This development indicates Serbia's desire to diversify its diplomatic and economic partnerships amidst ongoing frustrations with the European Union accession process.

