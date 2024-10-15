Thousands demonstrate against German participation in Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Munich, Germany, on Saturday, demanding an end to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Organized by the ver.di trade union, the protest carried the slogan: “You will not prepare me for war.”



Participants urged the German to halt arms shipments to both Israel and Ukraine, advocating instead for reallocating those funds towards social needs within the country. footage captured by Ruptly showcased holding Palestinian and Lebanese flags, as well as banners proclaiming messages such as “No 100 billion for armaments and war,” “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” and “Free Palestine.”



Some signs specifically addressed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with one reading: “No Taurus missiles in Ukraine.” Despite ongoing pressure from Kyiv for Germany to supply long-range Taurus missiles, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed hesitance, citing the potential for escalating the conflict.



The protest featured an inflatable sculpture of arms holding a broken machine gun, prominently displayed in Odeonsplatz, central Munich. Claudia Weber, managing director of ver.di Munich, addressed the crowd, condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon as “unacceptable.” She called for a ceasefire among all warring parties, stating that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Israel must stop targeting civilians.



Walter Listl from the Munich Peace Alliance echoed these sentiments, advocating for “capability of peace” rather than “capability of war.” He called for immediate ceasefires and negotiations in both Ukraine and the Middle East, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions over military actions.

