As ECI Sets Schedule For Maha Elections, Mahayuti, MVA Say Ready For Poll Battle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) As Maharashtra is set for the Assembly elections, both MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have said they are ready for the poll battle.

MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is on a slew of welfare and development schemes to retain power while Maha Vikas Aghadi is approaching the voters riding on anti-incumbency. Both have indicated that it will be a battle for prestige.

Ahead of the ECI's press conference, the MahaYuti leaders comprising Chief Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will meet the at 2.30 p.m. The ECI's press conference comes a day ahead of the BJP's Central Election Commission meeting on Wednesday to discuss the list of party candidates. State BJP insiders said that the first list of about 60 candidates will be released by Thursday. Of the 288 seats, BJP has staked claim over 160 seats while the remaining 128 have been taken by the Shiv Sena and NCP.

As far as Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerned, Congress is expected to get 100 plus seats, 80 to 90 seats to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, 70 to 80 seats to NCP(SP) and the balance to smaller and like-minded parties. The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders including NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday at the time of the release of "Traitors Record" against the MahaYuti government announced that their seat-sharing talks were underway and they would release the list of candidates during this week.

The state election machinery is geared up for holding incident-free and peaceful polling and counting in 288 Assembly constituencies. According to the updated list, 9.59 crore voters comprise 4.95 crore males and 4.64 crore females. The number of voters has increased from 9,12,44,679 during the 2024 general elections.

There will be 1,00,186 polling stations -- 42,585 in urban areas and 57,601 in rural areas across the state. Nearly 4,00,744 personnel will be required to manage the polling and voting.

According to the state Chief Electoral Officer's presentation made recently to the ECI, the Dharavi Assembly constituency is the smallest spread over one sq km while Aheri in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district is the largest spread over 22,827 sq km. In terms of the size of the electorate, Wadala in the north central Mumbai Assembly constituency is the smallest with a number of 2,04,066 voters while Chinchwad in Pune district is the largest with 6,43,769 voters.

Nearly 20 districts of Maharashtra share a border with six districts and one union territory. Eight districts of Maharashtra have an inter-state border with four districts of Karnataka, seven districts share a border with nine Madhya Pradesh districts, four districts with seven districts of Telangana, two districts with five districts of Chhattisgarh, four districts with six districts of Gujarat, one district with one district of Goa, and one district with one district Div and Daman.

In all 322 check posts are being set up -- 185 by police, 54 by the forest department, 51 by the excise department, 23 by the transport department and nine by the customs department -- in these border areas to keep a close vigil.

As per the ECI's directives, various state and central agencies will work in a cohesive and coordinated manner, share intelligence mutually, conduct 24x7 CCTV monitoring at critical check posts, dry up inflow of liquor, cash and drugs especially laying special focus on the border with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa. These agencies will also take stern action against drug and liquor kingpins and keep strict watch over national highways and rail routes.

Further, state and central agencies will have a close vigil and clampdown on cash flowing covertly in vehicles disguised as police vans and ambulances and also keep an eye over dubious online transactions through wallets.

As per the ECI's directive, the state-level bankers committee will move cash in designated vehicles and there will be no movement after sunset. Monitoring of airstrips and helipads for any cargo movement will be stepped up and these agencies will check the helicopters of all parties' star campaigners and leaders without showing any favour.

The State Chief Electoral's Officer, in a bid to tackle the urban apathy and increase the voters' turnout, has decided to further ramp up the awareness drive. During the 2024 general elections, 18 Assembly constituencies, including six from Thane, Mumbai City 4, Mumbai Suburbs 2, Pune 5 and Raigad 1 recorded less than 50 per cent voter turnout. To increase the involvement of labourers in voting, the ECI has already directed that a paid holiday will be declared on the voting day.

Besides, the provisions of all basic facilities like water and shed at polling stations will be made. Special care of elderly, women and physically disabled people will be taken by putting up benches. Moreover, 100 per cent webcasting in polling stations in urban areas will be done.

(Sanjay Jog can contacted at ..._