ITC Mangaldeep Introduces Fusion: A New Range of Agarbatti

(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 14 October 2024 - ITC Mangaldeep, one of India’s leading incense brands has launched its latest range of incense, Mangaldeep Fusion. This new offering is an innovative mix of classic and modern fragrances that aims to elevate the experience of its consumers. Mangaldeep Fusion is designed for those who seek harmony in their spiritual practices while embracing modernity. This innovative product range brings together carefully selected natural ingredients and fragrances that have been traditionally used in Indian households, aiming to transform the incense experience into a modern aromatic journey for devotion.



Each pack of Fusion contains three variants of sticks, uniquely combining one traditional and one modern fragrance per pack. Each charcoal-free pack of incense brings a refreshing twist to daily prayers with its unique fragrance combinations, such as the calming essence of sandalwood paired with the earthy aroma of vetiver, or the soothing notes of lavender complemented by the grounding scent of sage. Additionally, it indulges users in the rich, resinous aroma of sambrani harmoniously blended with the deep, luxurious Arabian fragrance of Oudh.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, Matches & Agarbatti Business Division, ITC Ltd., said, “We are happy to launch Mangaldeep Fusion, a range that truly embodies our strength in innovation while reinforcing tradition. We at Mangaldeep are excited about this innovative launch and the enthusiasm we've seen from consumers as well as our distributors and wholesalers has been overwhelming. This new range is not just a product launch, it's a modern interpretation of timeless devotion, blending the best of traditional ingredients with contemporary fragrances."



Mangaldeep Fusion's innovative scent combinations reflect the evolving lifestyle of modern India. Innovated for a younger consumer, these fragrances capture the essence of contemporary cultural fusion in lifestyle, fashion, music, and art, offering a modern twist on traditional aromas. Mangaldeep Fusion is available at PAN Indian retail stores, supermarkets, and popular online platforms and is soon to be available in e-commerce stores.





MENAFN15102024006926014934ID1108778659