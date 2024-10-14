Your Aquatic Adventure Awaits! Dubai Stand Up Paddle Returns for a Thrilling Second Edition at Hatta Dam for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 October 2024 – Paddle into a world of adventure with registrations now open for Dubai Fitness Challenge’s second Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP), presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday 2 November.

Whether you're dipping your toes into the waters of SUP for the first time, or are a seasoned pro, this year’s event at the spectacular Hatta Dam promises an exhilarating day of water-based fitness and fun – and a unique way in which to tick off your 30 minutes of exercise for that day.

With an impressive turnout of 1,000 people from across the UAE and beyond in 2023, now’s your chance to secure one of this year’s coveted spots and perfect your paddle, with 45-minute SUP sessions for adults and 30 minutes for kids (six years old and over) and teens that are not just a workout but a communal celebration of strength, stamina and community spirit. First-time paddlers can glide into the basics while experienced enthusiasts can push their limits in the heart of the Hatta mountains. Additionally, if you’re looking to dive deeper into the beauty of Hatta’s crystal-clear waters and add another layer to your aquatic adventure, take advantage of a free one-hour kayaking session – new for this year and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered SUP participants. You must be 17 years old or over for a single kayak, while for doubles, under 17s are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

Bringing the whole family along? No problem! There will be training sessions for kids and teens, giving younger paddlers the opportunity to develop their skills in a safe, fun, and supportive environment, complete with certificates of achievement to celebrate their progress. Led by certified coaches, these sessions will ensure that participants of all ages paddle with confidence. In addition, a mass participation challenge will bring the SUP community together, giving you the opportunity to team up with fellow paddlers for a spirited display of fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie. As the day draws to a close, join a serene 45-minute Sunset Yoga session, held on the water and guided by professional yoga instructors. This unique experience will offer you the perfect opportunity to unwind, reflect, and find balance against the breathtaking backdrop of Hatta’s mountains.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented: "Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is a testament to Dubai's ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle accessible to all. We were thrilled by the diverse participation last year, from novices to experts, and this year we aim to enhance this experience in the scenic Hatta. These events not only spotlight Hatta's unique charm as a sport and tourist destination but also drive us towards a collective goal of a healthier, more active community."

"Last year's inaugural Dubai Stand-Up Paddle was a landmark event that captured the growing passion for outdoor fitness within our community," added Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). "More than just a sporting event, it was a platform for nurturing a sustainable commitment to health and wellness, and promoting an inclusive sporting culture. This year, we will build on that success and continue to embody Dubai's innovative spirit by offering a unique way for residents and visitors alike to get moving and adopt an active lifestyle that endures well beyond Dubai Fitness Challenge."

With free shuttle buses available from Dubai World Trade Centre to Hatta Dam and back, the event is easily accessible for all. Plus, SUP boards and kayaks are complimentary on the day, so all you need to bring is your energy, excitement, and a sense of adventure! Whether you’re looking to take on the SUP challenge, enjoy a peaceful kayak ride, or simply soak up the stunning natural scenery, Dubai Stand Up Paddle is the perfect opportunity to achieve your fitness goals while immersing yourself in the beauty of Hatta.

Also, no need to rush home. Extend your stay in Hatta and take advantage of a variety of outdoor activities, including spear throwing and air rifle shooting, as well as an exclusive friends and family deal for just AED 99 per person for SUP participants, which includes access to the High Ropes Course, Kids Ropes Course, Archery, Wall Climbing, and the Net Walkway. Simply present your Dubai SUP registration confirmation to enjoy this promotion. With extended hours for activities like archery, axe throwing, wall climbing, and the Hatta Aerial Adventure Park open until 9PM, in addition to other activities like the Twin Zipline and Drop In closing at sunset, there will be no shortage of excitement. Food trucks will also be on-site offering a delightful array of culinary options – from local delicacies to Italian and American favourites – ensuring you stay fueled throughout the day. Plus, for those looking to make a weekend out of it, camping zones, hotels, Airbnbs plus BBQ rentals will be available for a full adventure in Hatta.

Organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is Presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) with Association Partners Hatta and Hatta Kayak; Official Partner Mai Dubai; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Event’s Security Committee and Emirates Schools Association.





