H2 MEET 2024, A Global Hydrogen Hub Showing Trends And Techs In Hydrogen Industry, Kicks Off On September 25 At KINTEX

Nam-hoon Kang, Chairperson of the H2 MEET Committee, Nam-ho Choi, 2nd Vice of Energy, Jong-bae Lee and Tae-ho Jung, co-chairs of the National Assembly's Hydrogen Forum, Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of H2 KOREA, and Jaehoon Chang, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company

Nam-hoon Kang, Chairperson of the H2 MEET Committee, Nam-ho Choi, 2nd Vice Minister Energy, Jong-bae Lee and Tae-ho Jung, and Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, toured HD Hyundai's booth at H2 MEET 2024

Nam-hoon Kang, Chairperson of the H2 MEET Committee, Nam-ho Choi, 2nd Vice Minister Energy, Jong-bae Lee and Tae-ho Jung, and Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, toured HYNET's booth at H2 MEET 2024

A scene from the opening day of H2 MEET 2024

H2 MEET 2024 featureed the growth of worldwide hydrogen value chain technologies, covering hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization

- Nam-hoon Kang, H2 MEET Organizing Committee ChairpersonGOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nam-hoon Kang, Chairperson of the H2 MEET Organizing Committee, Nam-ho Choi, 2nd Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, National Assembly members Jong-bae Lee and Tae-ho Jung, co-chairs of the National Assembly's Hydrogen Economy Forum, Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance (H2 KOREA), and Jaehoon Chang, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of H2 MEET 2024 held on September 25 at KINTEX.The H2 MEET Organizing Committee (Chairperson Nam-hoon Kang) hosted the World Hydrogen Expo, H2 MEET 2024, which commenced on September 25. The event runs for three days until September 27 at KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1 in Goyang. The exhibition is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.Now in its 5th year, H2 MEET 2024 features participation from 317 companies and institutions across 24 countries, showcasing the latest technologies and trends while fostering global collaboration. During the event, company and institutional booths will display cutting-edge technologies from three sectors of the hydrogen industry:▲ Hydrogen production▲ Hydrogen storage and transportation▲ Hydrogen utilizationThe opening ceremony was attended by Nam-hoon Kang, Chairperson of the H2 MEET Organizing Committee; Nam-ho Choi, 2nd Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy ; National Assembly members Jong-bae Lee and Tae-ho Jung, co-chairs of the National Assesmbly's Hydrogen Economy Forum; Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance(H2KOREA); as well as representatives and stakeholders from participating companies.In his opening speech, Chairperson Kang said,“Hydrogen is not only critical for addressing climate change but also for energy security,” adding,“The H2 MEET Organizing Committee is committed to ensuring that this event becomes a global platform for developing innovative hydrogen technologies, creating new business opportunities, and fostering public-private collaboration across the entire hydrogen industry ecosystem.”In his welcoming remarks, Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, stated,“Korea is in a leadership position in the global hydrogen economy, thanks to its early preparations for energy transition, but there is still a long way to go, with international competition intensifying. To achieve a hydrogen economy, the government, related institutions, and businesses must work together. I ask for continued support and interest so that H2 MEET can evolve into a 'mega platform' leading the global hydrogen economy in the era of clean hydrogen.”Nam-ho Choi, 2nd Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, emphasized in his congratulatory speech,“The government is actively pushing for the transition to a 'clean hydrogen ecosystem' by generating large-scale hydrogen demand, building infrastructure, and developing a world-leading hydrogen industry. As the private sector takes the lead in global hydrogen cooperation, I hope that this H2 MEET will help promote innovative products from leading hydrogen companies, while facilitating vibrant exchanges of technology and policy.”In his congratulatory speech, National Assembly member Jong-bae Lee said,“Activating the hydrogen economy is a key to achieving future carbon neutrality,” and added,“The Hydrogen Economy Forum in the National Assembly is actively discussing policies for hydrogen economy development, and we will continue to contribute to its activation through ongoing research and policy support.”National Assembly member Tae-ho Jung, in his closing remarks, said,“I see the promotion of the hydrogen economy as a vital task during my tenure as a lawmaker. As a co-chair of the National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum, I will continue to strive to lead Korea's hydrogen industry and lay the foundation for its sustainable growth.”After the speeches, attendees toured the exhibition hall, visiting the booths of participating companies.This year's H2 MEET 2024 has prepared a variety of programs aimed at fostering global cooperation and exports. The Organizing Committee will host the 'Korea-Japan-China Hydrogen Mobility Forum' on September 26, featuring experts from Korea, Japan, and China. Speakers include representatives from Hyundai Motor Company, which is actively engaging in the hydrogen value chain, Katsuhiko Hirose, CEO of HyWelth from Japan (formerly of Toyota), and Wang Ju, Secretary-General of the China Fuel Cell Association (IHFCA). The forum will provide insights into the hydrogen mobility industry trends of the three countries, promoting private-sector cooperation.Additionally, for three days during the event, the Organizing Committee and KOTRA will host the 'Hydrogen Industry Global Partnership Meetings' at the KOTRA export consultation hall within the exhibition. Over 30 international buyers from Japan, China, Europe, and the Middle East will engage in consultations with more than 50 Korean hydrogen companies, offering opportunities to explore global business avenues. Buyers from Europe include representatives from Acciona Nordex Green Hydrogen (Spain), CluBE (Greece), NIS (Serbia), ÚJV Řež (Czech Republic), Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL, India), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others.

