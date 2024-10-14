Tripleseat Reports Growth In 2024 Year-End Event Bookings And Spotlights London's Top Venues For Christmas Celebrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Karemy, Marketing Manager of Tripleseat UKLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Christmas quickly approaches, corporate and event planners are gearing up to book unforgettable company parties and festive gatherings. London venues are unveiling seasonal offerings, and demand is already surging. According to Tripleseat , the leading event management software for hotels, restaurants, and unique venues, bookings have increased by 9% in November and 10% in December over last year.Here are Tripleseat's top four London picks for year-end celebrations from traditional boozers to fusion hot spots to suit all size groups, budgets, styles, and tastes.Timeless Tradition: The Cadogan ArmsA Chelsea landmark for over two centuries, The Cadogan Arms underwent a major renovation in 2021. Blending elevated pub vibes with classic British flavors, this iconic venue offers the charm of a bygone era featuring a bar, private dining spaces for 35 seated or 70 standing guests, accommodating up to 150 for a full buy-out. Plus, it's pet-friendly.Fusion Forward: Los Mochis London CityThe new Los Mochis outpost offers stunning views from St. Paul's to Westminster and an eclectic mix of Japanese and Mexican fusion cuisine. The venue accommodates groups from small gatherings to 120+ seated, with a heated rooftop terrace, dining room, and private spaces.Top Cuts: M Restaurant, CityFor nearly a decade, M Restaurant, centrally located near Bank, has been the go-to venue for events of all sizes, from intimate gatherings of 10 to grand affairs for up to 600 guests. With interactive and immersive private dining spaces, guests can savor award-winning beef cuts, and classic cocktails, with access to the exclusive M wine room.Culinary Gem: GOLD Notting HillSet in the vibrant heart of Portobello, Gold is renowned for its Euro-inspired seasonal dishes and chic ambiance. This Notting Hill hotspot spans four levels and offers a dynamic mix of event and private dining options. Guests can enjoy the cozy, fireplace-lit private room for 22 guests or the spacious all-weather terrace.Tripleseat's venue directory, EventUp , helps event planners easily find the ideal private dining room or venue for year-end celebrations. Additionally, Tripleseat's cloud-based software streamlines the event booking and management process for restaurants and venues, potentially increasing new bookings by up to 30%.“Tripleseat's innovative software is a revelation for many venues to streamline the event booking and management process,” comments John Karemy, Marketing Manager of Tripleseat UK.“The Christmas season is an ideal time for restaurants with event spaces to maximise bookings and dramatically improve their bottom line with the power that events and guaranteed revenue present.”To learn more, book a demo and join Corrigan Collection, Harrod's, Daisy Green, Hawksmoor, and more, who are growing their event business with Tripleseat.About TripleseatTripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 17,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture £13.5 billion in event leads. To learn more, please visit .

