BJP To Hold Mlas Meeting To Elect Leader Of Opposition In J&K Assembly
Date
10/13/2024 3:13:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold its legislative party next week to choose the leader of opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the BJP is expected to hold its legislative party meeting next week to elect their legislature party leader, who would also be leader of opposition in the House.
Sources disclosed that Sunil Kumar Sharma(MLA Padder Nagseni) and Devinder Rana(MLA Nagrota) are frontrunners for the coveted position.
The BJP is set to get the coveted post of the leader given their strength in the House. Among opposition parties, BJP has 29 MLAs, PDP three MLAs and Peoples Conference one MLA.
Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed senior leaders Tarun Chugh and Prahlad Joshi as observers for BJP's legislative party meeting.
