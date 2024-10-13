عربي


LG Flags Off IAF-UWM 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' Car Rally

10/13/2024 12:05:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the“Vayu Veer Vijeta” car rally, organised by Indian Air Force in coordination with the veterans of Uttarakhand War Memorial.

Over 50 air warriors, who are undertaking an expedition from Thoise in Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, covering a total of 7,000 kms, will raise awareness among the people about the history of IAF and inspire the youth.

The formal flag-off took place from Thoise, which is one of the world's highest altitude air force stations at 3,068m above mean sea level.

Interacting with the Air Warriors at Raj Bhawan, the LG extended his felicitations and conveyed best wishes to all participants of the car rally.

The LG also lauded the significant role played by the IAF in times of war, rescue operations and natural calamities. Enroute Air Warriors will address the local youths in various universities and colleges and inspire them to join armed forces.

