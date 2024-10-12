(MENAFN) Recent reports from Danish newspaper Politiken have brought new attention to the events surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline explosions that occurred in September 2022. According to the article, which has gained traction on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), U.S. Navy vessels were reportedly operating in close proximity to the crucial energy infrastructure just days before the blasts that severely damaged the connectors in the Baltic Sea. The harbormaster of a local Danish port, John Anker Nielsen, revealed that these naval vessels had their transponders—devices crucial for locating ships for safety reasons—switched off during their operations.



The Nord Stream pipelines, designed to transport Russian gas to Germany and broader Europe, were subjected to underwater explosions that have been characterized by various narratives, including accusations of sabotage. Despite initial silence surrounding the events, Nielsen felt compelled to share his observations after recalling the unusual circumstances that unfolded. He noted that when he and his colleagues responded to what they perceived as a rescue mission, they discovered that the vessels in question were indeed American warships. Upon approaching, they were instructed by Naval Command to turn back, raising further questions about the nature of the operations being conducted in that sensitive area.



Interestingly, Nielsen has expressed skepticism towards Western media claims suggesting that Ukraine was responsible for the sabotage, allegedly utilizing a yacht named Andromeda and a small crew to execute such a sophisticated operation. Instead, he indicated that he has more confidence in the version of events presented by renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which suggests alternative narratives surrounding the incidents.



This newfound attention to the harbormaster's account, initially published on September 26, has sparked discussions regarding the implications of U.S. military activities near key energy infrastructure and the broader geopolitical ramifications of the Nord Stream incident. As more people engage with these revelations, the dialogue around accountability and transparency in military operations is likely to intensify, highlighting the intricate interplay between military actions and international energy security.

