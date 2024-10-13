General Staff Update: 80 Combat Engagements Along Frontlines Since Morning, 18 Battles Ongoing In Seven Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 80 combat clashes have occurred on the frontlines, with 18 battles still ongoing in seven sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational update as of 16:00 on Sunday, October 13.

According to the General Staff, border settlements in Sumy region have been subjected to artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Also, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, employing 13 guided aerial bombs.

Furthermore, the Russian forces have been bombarding their own Kursk region; according to available information, nine strikes have been conducted on its territory with 12 guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian forces have repelled six enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky, and Lozova, with one of these clashes already completed.

In the Lyman sector, the occupying army has conducted 10 attacks near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Terniv, and Torske throughout the day. Five clashes have concluded, while five are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled the enemy assault near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, two enemy attacks occurred near Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin, and Selydove. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have held the pressure back, repelling 13 enemy attacks, with two clashes still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts near Selydove, where 12 battles have taken place so far.

The hottest situation today is in the Kurakhove sector, where the Russian forces have conducted 19 attacks near Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. Currently, three battles are ongoing in near Novoselydivka and Kreminna Balka. Additionally, the enemy has dropped aerial bombs on Kurakhove and Illinka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Ukrainian units are repelling the Russian offensive near Zolota Nyva. A battle is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian forces have made two attempts to push the Ukrainian units from their positions. A clash is ongoing near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled four enemy attacks, with one still ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, 186 combat clashes took place on the frontlines yesterday. In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks, while in the Pokrovsk sector, they stopped 36 assaults.