Ukraine's Forces Hit Fuel And Lubricants Depot Near Town Of Rovenky In Luhansk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine's forces hit a and lubricants depot near the town of Rovenky in the Luhansk region which is under Russian control. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the attack was launched in the early morning hours of October 12.

“Last night, a strike was conducted on a fuel and lubricants storage facility near the town of Rovenky on the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk region,” the General Staff said.

“This base stored oil and products, which were supplied, among other uses, for the needs of the Russian army,” it was told in addition to the report.

The Ukrainian sources say that a massive fire engulfed a storage tank at the facility located about 60 kilometers south of the city of Luhansk.