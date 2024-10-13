Man Stabbed To Death In Srinagar's Parimpora
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was stabbed to death by another in the Parimpora area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a man was stabbed by another person, reportedly his cousin, and was left seriously injured in Parimpora Srinagar.
He said the man was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, the victim was identified as Amir Ahmad, and Police have initiated an investigation.
