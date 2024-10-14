Shura Council Deputy Speaker Meets Russia's Human Rights Commissioner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Shura Council Deputy Speaker HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met on Monday with Human Rights Commissioner in the Russian Federation HE Tatyana Moskalkova, who is visiting the country to participate in the International on the Protection of Children and Other Vulnerable Groups.

The meeting discussed a host of topics regarding efforts to consolidate human rights and the role of parliamentarians in these efforts.

It also touched on the developments pertaining to the Palestinian cause, the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

During the meeting, the Russian official expressed appreciation for Qatar's prominent role in mediation efforts to resolve conflicts and its continuous efforts in supporting regional and global peace and stability.