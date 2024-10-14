93 Assam Assembly Constituencies Enrol More Than 40000 Members: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that 93 Assembly constituencies in Assam have made more than 40,000 people members of the BJP in the ongoing membership drive for the party.

The Baksa Assembly segment is the latest assembly constituency to have more than 40,000 members.

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma wrote,“Update: @BJP4Assam Sadasyata Abhiyan. With the sustained hard work of our Karyakartas we have enrolled 40,000+ members in 93 constituencies. Baksa joins the coveted list today.”

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma lauded the efforts of the state unit of Assam BJP as on the sidelines of celebration of Vijaya Dashami across the state, almost 16,000 new members joined the party on Sunday.

In an X post, he wrote,“The @BJP4Assam #SadasyataAbhiyaan continues unabated. On Dashami, we enrolled almost 16,000 members taking the total membership in the State to 58.72 lakh. Very soon we will attain 100 per cent of our membership target.”

BJP in Assam the beginning of the membership drive aimed to get 60 lakh members for the party.

With more than 58 lakh people already enrolled for the party membership, Assam tops the list in the membership drive for the BJP in the country.

A senior BJP leader said that they are hopeful that in the next couple of weeks, the 60 lakh member target will be crossed.

The ruling party in the state has been giving thrust on youth who are between 18 and 25 years of age in the membership drive.

Sarma earlier said,“Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to give emphasis on including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future.”